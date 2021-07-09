Printer of Cedar Rapids Gazette to Close

Once upon a time, there was nothing like waking up in the morning and putting the coffee on, running up to the front door to grab your morning paper and reading it. If you didn't read it cover to cover, you'd at least find a riveting crossword puzzle, horoscope, or a sports or human interest piece that interested you. There was something for everyone and a little bit of suspense to it, too. Digital platforms have taken away the need to wait, but many still dig the nostalgia and the feeling of physical newsprint in your hands. Who didn't have a paper route as a kid one time or another? It was a great way to make a few bucks.