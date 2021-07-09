Love Sun Body Sunscreen Expands Sales with QVC and Launches New Raise on StartEngine.com
Love Sun Body, an innovator in the $13 Billion-dollar American suncare market, continues its growth with a launch on QVC as well as the announcement of a new crowdfunding campaign to raise capital on StartEngine.com. The first 100% natural mineral sunscreen certified Cosmos Natural in the U.S., Love Sun Body has been featured frequently in top media outlets such as Travel & Leisure, Harper’s Bazaar, Coveteur, The Doctors, Yahoo and New Beauty – and has received a number one rating from the Environmental Working Group’s sunscreen guides for a number of its products.www.mysanantonio.com
