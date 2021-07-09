Cancel
Three Keys to Targeting Young, Entry-Level Buyers

Cover picture for the articleEntry-level buyers are a main focus for builders across the nation. The largest age group in the US today is 27 to 31 year olds. With the median age of an entry-level buyer at 33, according to the National Association of Realtors, we believe demographics will continue to support strong home buying demand for the next several years. To attract the younger buyer, we highlight our housing, demographic and consumer research which leads to opportunities in marketing and home design.

