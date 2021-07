Bitcoin mining just became easier and more profitable, reports CNBC:. The world has known for months that more than half the world's bitcoin miners would be going dark as China cracked down on mining. Now that it's happened, the bitcoin algorithm has adjusted accordingly to make sure miner productivity doesn't continue to fall off a cliff. That adjustment — which took effect early Saturday morning — also means that way more cash is going to the bitcoin miners who remain online. "This will be a revenue party for miners," said bitcoin mining engineer Brandon Arvanaghi. "They suddenly own a meaningfully larger piece of the pie, meaning they earn more bitcoin every day..."