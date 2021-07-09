What’s the difference between a Christian and a Baha’i?

Do we not just luuuvvvv David vs. Goliath stories—cheering for the outmatched underdog. This occurs a lot in sports, of course … getting a thrill when the “little guys” prevail over a widely-favored powerhouse, like the American “miracle” hockey team over the Soviets in the 1980 winter Olympics. That shared joy wasn’t just patriotism, but with “our team” victorious it was a feeling of sharing in that great win … even if we were thousands of miles away. After all, we don’t say, “Our team won,” … rather, “WE won!” Everyone loves a mouse that roars. Are not movies of the apparently weaker prevailing over the stronger one of the most common of themes—“Star Wars”, “The Lord of the Rings”, prisoner escapes, sports comebacks, etc. After all, we see ourselves in “the little guy”, and though the longshot may in reality rarely, if ever, win a great victory against forces arrayed against him, such periodic victories nonetheless revive hope and spur us to continue struggling against our own relentless life challenges.