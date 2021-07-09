What’s the difference between a Christian and a Baha’i?
I grew up a Christian, and then I became a Baha'i. So when I met Mary the other day, and learned she had started to walk that same path I wanted to share some of my own experiences and thoughts with her. I didn't get much of an opportunity — we only talked for 15 minutes or so. She told me that she really loved the spiritual feeling she gets when she says Baha'i prayers and reads the Baha'i writings — but I also learned that she has some trepidation about leaving the familiar religious culture she grew up in.
