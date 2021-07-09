Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Canadian Dollar Strengthens on Strong June Jobs Report, Rallying Oil Prices

By Andrew Moran
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its currency rivals, including the US dollar and the euro, to close out the trading week. The loonie has been struggling over the last month, with investors parking their capital in conventional safe-haven assets. But with rebounding confidence in the financial markets and positive economic data, is it time for the loonie to restart its rally?

fxdailyreport.com

Comments / 0

FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Canadian Dollar#Oil Markets#Statistics Canada#Td Bank#British#The Bank Of Canada#Usd#Eur#Cad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Canada
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slips to three-month low

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canada sheds 294,200 jobs in June, ADP says * Oil prices slide * Canadian bond yields fall across yield curve By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed July 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to near a three-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, hurt by dismal economic data and weakness in oil prices. The loonie found little support from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's comments in a media interview that the central bank will tackle inflation to get it back on target if temporary price pressures become persistent, but that it was not automatic that it would raise interest rates. At 3:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.8% lower at 1.2604 to the greenback, or 79.34 U.S. cents, its lowest level since April 21. Canada's scorching hot housing market is starting to cool, as buyers shift their focus from getting more space to getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of missing out in the market fades into a prevailing sense of "wait and see." Separately, Canada lost 294,200 jobs in June, mainly on a plunge in service-sector jobs in industries hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday. The Canadian dollar was also hurt by weakness in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. Oil fell 1% on expectations of more supply after a compromise agreement between leading OPEC producers and following a surprisingly poor weekly reading on U.S. fuel demand. The Canadian currency fell a day after the Bank of Canada's said it was cutting the scope of its bond-buying program but holding its key interest rate at a record low. "A case of sell the rumor, buy the news was apparent following the BoC announcement on Wednesday," Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics, said in a note. Canadian bond yields fell across the yield curve, with the 10-year down about 3 basis points at 1.262%. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Paul Simao)
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Short-Term Consolidation After BoC Adjusts its Bond-Buying Program

Canadian Dollar Price (USD/CAD), News, and Analysis:. USD/CAD stuck in a short-term range. Retail sentiment shows traders remain long of USD/CAD. The latest Bank of Canada (BoC) policy decision saw the central bank maintain its policy rate and forward guidance while trimming the number of government bonds it will buy to CAD 2 billion a week from CAD 3 billion. According to the BoC, this adjustment ‘reflects continued progress towards recovery and the Bank’s increased confidence in the strength of the Canadian economic outlook’. The central bank also acknowledged that inflation, 3.6% in May, is running hot but believed that while the ‘factors pushing up inflation are transitory’ they need to be closely monitored in the months ahead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar firmer as concerns persist

Softer than anticipated Chinese growth undermined the market’s sentiment at the beginning of the day. The sour mood extended during US trading hours, with the dollar making the most out of it. US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell testified for a second consecutive day on monetary policy before Congress. His...
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: Is the US dollar index a buy as initial jobless claims slides?

The US dollar index rose on Thursday even after the relatively dovish Fed chair testimony. The index rose after the strong US initial jobless claims numbers. The index may keep rising as bulls target the upper side of the channel at $92.85. The US dollar index (DXY) is holding steady...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Rises in Response to UK Inflation Data

The pound regained its footing on Wednesday morning after consumer price data showed UK inflation continues to soar. Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the Consumer Price Index jumped sharply to 2.5% in June from 2.1% in May – exceeding economists’ forecasts of a 2.2% rise and well above the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2% target.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Oil prices posted strong gains despite the firm dollar [Video]

The IEA stated that the oil market will tighten significantly if the OPEC+ stalemate continues. Oil prices held firm following the report before dipping lower after the US data. There was solid buying on dips as equities held firm and the dollar failed to hold its best levels with WTI...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar strengthens on soaring inflation

The dollar approaches its monthly high against most major rivals, boosted by upwardly revised US inflation. The Consumer Price Index was upwardly revised in June to 5.4% YoY, much higher than the expected 4.9%. The core reading was also upwardly revised from 3.8% to 4.5%. Germany also published its June inflation figures, with the annual Consumer Price Index confirmed at 2.3%. The figures revived speculation about a tighter monetary policy, despite policymakers work hard on cooling down such expectations.
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Ends On Strong Note On Upbeat Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a high note on Friday, buoyed by upbeat jobs data, and on positive cues from global markets. Materials, real estate, information technology, consumer discretionary, financial and industrial shares closed higher. Several stocks from energy sector too moved up sharply. The benchmark S&P/TSX...
EconomyDailyFx

USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report

CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY REACT TO JOBS DATA. The Canadian Dollar is trading stronger on the session following employment data. USD/CAD extends its slide 25-pips as CAD/JPY rises 18-pips in immediate response. Canada’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.8% from 8.2% as 231K jobs were added. The Canadian Dollar...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

The dollar is strengthening a tad, the yen lags

PBOC RRR cut rumours and the resulting risk-off were yesterday’s main drivers, totally eclipsing the ECB’s strategy review announcement. Stocks tumbled more than 2% in Europe as lingering growth concerns reached a culmination point. US stocks shed more than 1.5% in early trading but an intraday recovery capped losses at less than 1% eventually. We saw a similar pattern in core bond yields as well. Long tenors first tanked 4 (Germany) to 6 (US) bps only to pare losses as some calm returned. The US curve bull steepened with markets further pricing out Fed rate hikes, pushing yields 2.1 bps to 3.7 bps lower in the 2y-5y segment. The decline in the 10y and 30y eased with losses of ‘only’ 2.3 bps and 1.1 bps and were, unlike previously, driven by faltering inflation expectations. The German curve fully reversed an initial bull flattening to finish unchanged. The euro shook off an ugly two days and excelled along with safe havens including the yen and Swiss Franc. That happened even before panic on bond markets ebbed away. EUR/USD rebounded from south of 1.18 to close at 1.1845. USD/JPY slid to below 110. Euro strength and minor sterling weakness propelled EUR/GBP from the 0.855 June support area towards but below 0.86.
Worldkitco.com

Canadian dollar rallies as jobs gain clears path for BoC stimulus cut

TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, clawing back some of this week's decline, as domestic jobs data supported expectations for further reduction of the Bank of Canada's asset purchase program. Canada added 231,000 jobs in June, more than expected, bringing employment...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recoups some of weekly decline as jobs rebound

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Canada adds 231,000 jobs in June * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.4% * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as stock markets steadied globally and domestic data showed the economy adding jobs in June, with the loonie clawing back some of this week's decline. Canada added 231,000 jobs in June, more than expected, bringing employment within 1.8% of pre-pandemic levels, as public health restrictions were eased in several regions of the country, Statistics Canada data showed. It follows losses in the two previous months. World stock markets rose after a steep decline the day before, which was driven by worries that the growing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could slow economic recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global economy. Oil prices rose for a second day as data showed a draw in U.S. inventories but were heading for a weekly loss amid uncertainty over global supplies after an OPEC+ impasse. U.S. crude gained 1.4% to $73.99 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2488 to the greenback, or 80.08 U.S. cents. On Thursday, the currency hit its weakest level in 2-1/2 months at 1.2590. For the week, it was on track to decline 1.4%. The Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchases again at its July 14 meeting, encouraged by robust growth prospects, according to a Reuters poll of economists who also said a spread of new COVID-19 variants was the top economic risk this year. Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.1 basis points to 1.306%, after touching on Thursday its lowest level in over four months at 1.239%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Businessactionforex.com

Market Reversing Prior Moves, Canadian Dollar Supported by Job Data

The markets are now reversing prior moves in the week, with Dollar, Yen and Swiss Franc trading generally lower. Canadian Dollar is supported by strong job data, while Aussie and Kiwi also recover. Major European indexes are trading slightly up as DOW futures is also up over 260 pts. US 10-year yield is back above 1.3 handle, while Germany 10-year yield is above -0.3. now, we’d see how much of the last moves of the week could reverse the prior ones.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil follows weaker dollar move, Gold rallies, Bitcoin higher

Crude prices are closely following the move in the dollar as energy traders can’t get a handle of what crude supply to expect in August. The short-term supply side uncertainty suggests we could see a shortfall in the coming weeks, but that it could threaten the stability that has come from the coordinated efforts made by OPEC+. Thursday’s low for WTI crude also coincides with the low made with the 10-year Treasury yield, suggesting the majority of the rally has nothing to do with traditional supply or demand drivers.
Trafficactionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Starts Corrective Decrease, Dollar Gains

Crude oil price started a downside correction from the $77.02 high. There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $73.35 on the daily chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD extended its decline below 1.1800, GBP/USD is trading well below 1.3850. The US Initial Jobless Claims could decline...

Comments / 0

Community Policy