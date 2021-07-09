Where Are The Newest COVID Hot Spots? Mostly Places With Low Vaccination Rates
As the delta variant takes over in the U.S., new, localized outbreaks are emerging. Those surges are likely driven by pockets of dangerously low vaccination rates. A new analysis done by NPR and Johns Hopkins shows that COVID cases are again surging in the U.S., now specifically in places with low vaccination rates. Meanwhile, the very contagious delta variant is now the dominant strain in this country. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has been following this one. Hey, Rob.www.gpb.org
