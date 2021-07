I have an ASUS I like that is small, light weight and been good to me to travel with for several yrs now, except for the small HD. Windows 10 is trying to update to much. I put this off for awhile, but now have lost internet browsing capability. I tried changing ssd not an option, moving McAfee, the only other big software on c: to expansion with intent to going to window 7 pro: not an option. Windows solution is to use external drive to basically bypass updating, what is the point in updating then? Maybe an option for later. I thought Linux might be an option, I have very little experience with it. Thought I would pose the question to the community in a category or two and here your opinion. Which distro if any would renew my laptops usefulness?