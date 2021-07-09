Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Sunflowers in bloom at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

By David Carson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunflowers are blooming at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, just north of I-270 near the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. The Missouri Department of Conservation plants the sunflowers whose seeds will attract mourning doves during September's dove hunting season. But the large fields of flowers have also proved irresistible to photographers and social media users, so the MDC has planted additional fields of flowers this year. The flowers bloom for 10 days, but this year's plantings were staggered to create blooms from now until about mid-August. Sunflower fields were also planted at the Weldon Spring Conservation area in St. Charles this year.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservation Area#Flowers#Sunflowers#Mississippi Rivers#Blooms#Mdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Science
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy