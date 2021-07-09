Sunflowers in bloom at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

Sunflowers are blooming at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, just north of I-270 near the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. The Missouri Department of Conservation plants the sunflowers whose seeds will attract mourning doves during September's dove hunting season. But the large fields of flowers have also proved irresistible to photographers and social media users, so the MDC has planted additional fields of flowers this year. The flowers bloom for 10 days, but this year's plantings were staggered to create blooms from now until about mid-August. Sunflower fields were also planted at the Weldon Spring Conservation area in St. Charles this year.