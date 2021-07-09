Earthquake Rocks the California/Nevada Border

Aftershocks can be expected today and possibly for several more days to come after yesterday’s magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck along the California-Nevada border. The quake occurred along the Antelope Valley fault and it was the strongest to hit there since 1994. There have been no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries but authorities caution that information might not be readily available because much of the shaking occurred in remote areas. It was powerful enough however to cause high-rise office buildings to sway as far away as Sacramento.