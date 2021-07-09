Cancel
UVA epidemiologists tracking Delta variant in Virginia

By Elizabeth Holmes
NBC 29 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at the University of Virginia are tracking the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the commonwealth and the greater-Charlottesville area. That means sampling and sequencing strains of COVID-19 infections to pinpoint the variant. Although it makes up about 11% of all COVID-19 cases in Virginia, the Delta variant is the most common variant in the United States. The variant currently makes up over half of COVID-19 infections nationwide.

