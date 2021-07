The road to Fort Dodge begins for area softball squads as the class 3A regional begins tonight. Two area teams are in action as Knoxville hosts PCM in a rematch from last week where the Panthers prevailed 7-3. Neither team threw their number one pitcher last week so Knoxville will likely expect Paige Steenhoek in the circle while Knoxville could send out one of two players. Ashlyn Finarty and Ciara Heffron are a part of a four-pronged effort that has the state’s lowest ERA in class 3A at 1.14. While Finarty is 4th individually at 1.01 and Heffron is 9th at 1.38. Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it does not matter which pitcher is out there, she wants her team to be focused.