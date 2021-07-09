Cancel
July 9th, 2021

travelworldnews.com
 11 days ago

AmaWaterways Partners with Metropolitan Touring to Launch New River Cruise in Colombia. Luxury river cruise innovator AmaWaterways has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Metropolitan Touring, South America’s leading tour operator, to introduce a new river cruise experience in Colombia. Becoming the first luxury river cruise line to sail the Magdalena River, this alliance brings together the remarkable in-depth destination expertise of Metropolitan Touring and the industry’s leading …

www.travelworldnews.com

Lifestylecruiseradio.net

Carnival Removes Casino Bar From Two Ships, Details Buffet Situation

Carnival Cruise Line will be removing the casino bars from two of their newer ships in part as an effort to combat the smoke issue which many cruisers complain about in that particular space. In a Facebook video, Brand Ambassador John Heald shard this development as well as a bit of surprising news regarding how the line will be handling buffets.
Golfcaribjournal.com

A New Floating Waterpark in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve resort has debuted the island’s first-ever floating waterpark. The waterpark, which is open only to hotel guests, has an obstacle course, a climbing wall, a swing into the ocean, monkey bars and a slide into the ocean, among other features. The resort, which is...
Miami, FLtravelworldnews.com

Seabourn Ovation Sets New Sailings from Miami Starting in November

Seabourn has opened for sale a series of new itineraries for Seabourn Ovation operated out of Miami between November 2021 and April 2022, coinciding with the ship’s first-ever stop in a U.S. port on November 18, 2021. For the first time, Seabourn Ovation will cruise the Caribbean, starting with three...
Worldhotelnewsresource.com

New Look Naladhu Private Island Maldives to Relaunch in November

Naladhu Private Island, the luxury island resort in the Maldives, has closed for six months for a complete renovation and is due to relaunch in November with a new look and feel. The resort will undergo a total redesign with all the public areas and accommodation included in the renovation and the resort’s top suite, the Two Bedroom Pool Residence, will reopen with its own 20m private beach. The island is located on the edge of a pristine lagoon in the South Malé Atoll, just 30 minutes by luxury speedboat from Malé’s international airport.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

A New Adults-Only All-Inclusive Opens in the Riviera Maya

A highly-anticipated new adults-only all-inclusive resort has made its debut in the Riviera Maya, Caribbean Journal has learned. It’s called Hotel Xcaret Arte, and it’s the second branded resort for Grupo Xcaret in the Mexican Caribbean. The massive 900-suite hotel is all about Mexican art, with an all-inclusive concept that...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

A New Hilton Is Coming to Puerto Vallarta

Hilton is opening its first-ever all-inclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new Hilton Vallarta All-Inclusive Resort is slated to open in the late third quarter, according to Hilton Hotels. The hotel is currently taking reservations for stays beginning Aug. 16, according to Hilton’s Web site. The...
Worldcaribjournal.com

Air Europa Launches New Dominican Republic Flights

Air Europa has launched new flights to the Dominican Republic, Caribbean Journal has learned. The Spain-based carrier has kicked off new service between Madrid and Samana. It’s the first flight from Madrid to the increasingly hot destination in the Dominican Republic. 270 tourists arrived this week on the first flight...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Regent sells out 2024 world cruise in record time

Regent Seven Seas said it has set a new record for selling out a world cruise: less than three hours, for the 2024 Seven Seas Mariner's 132-day sailing round-trip from Miami. It was the third year in a row that Regent said it broke its own world cruise opening day booking record. The 2024 rates start at $73,499 per person and go up to $199,999 per person for the Master Suite.
Travelkshb.com

Regent Seven Seas Is Launching A 4-Month, 31-Country Cruise

As cities and countries worldwide continue to reopen and travel increasingly resumes, cruises are becoming vacation options once again. Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced that its Seven Seas Splendor would return in September of this year, with the remainder of “The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet” resuming travel by February 2022. There are many exotic locales on the itineraries in the coming months — but if you wish to sail around the world, you can start planning now for 2024.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Nine Celebrity Ships Are Set to Sail This Summer

After relaunching guest operations in Europe, the U.S., the Caribbean and the Galapagos, Celebrity Cruises is continuing its phased restart plan with more ships and destinations. Through September, the company plans to have a total of nine vessels in service on several different areas. Here’s the detailed summary:. Ship: Celebrity...
Economytravelworldnews.com

Atlas Ocean Voyages Names Paul Girouard as Regional Sales Director, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Continuing to grow, Atlas Ocean Voyages named industry veteran Paul Girouard as Regional Sales Director, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Paul joins Atlas with more than 35 years of experience in luxury cruise sales and will work with travel advisors and consortiums. His appointment comes right before the August 4th launch of World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ first small, luxury expedition ship, which will sail Egypt and Greek Isle voyages this summer. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.
LifestylePosted by
AFAR

What It’s Like to Return to the Caribbean on a Cruise Ship

Windstar’s fully renovated “Star Breeze” is now sailing in the Caribbean. When AFAR’s special cruise correspondent got back out on the open water for the first time since the start of the pandemic, things didn’t go quite as planned. In a normal year, I am on a cruise ship nearly...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Emerald poised for river cruise restart

Emerald Cruises plans to kick off its 2021 river cruise season this month, and by the end of the year it plans to operate no fewer than 38 river cruises in Europe. The line's Rhine River sailing will depart Basel, Switzerland on Aug. 19, and the first Danube cruise leaves Nuremberg, Germany, on Aug. 30.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Best Mediterranean Destinations for Summer Yacht Charters

Boasting a rich and colorful history, unique cultural experiences, stunning architecture, delicious food, as well as some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, it’s no wonder the Mediterranean is among the most popular travel destinations year after year. But the stunning coastlines and thousands of gorgeous islands don’t only make for brilliant vacations; they could also be the perfect destination for a relaxing and indulgent sailing trip of a lifetime. If you’re looking for yacht charter destinations for your next summer holiday, here are some of the best spots in the Mediterranean that surely won’t disappoint:
Florida Statewwnytv.com

Travel insurance required for unvaccinated Carnival, Royal Caribbean passengers sailing from Fla.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Carnival is requiring all unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance when sailing on its Florida-based ships starting July 31. According to the cruise line, each unvaccinated guest must provide proof of insurance with a minimum of $10,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and without COVID-19 exclusions.
Industrycruisefever.net

One Big Change That Carnival Cruise Line Is Not Making

As cruises start to resume in ports around the U.S., we are starting to learn about the constantly changing different health protocols that will be implemented onboard cruise ships. While most of the talk is about the changes cruise lines are making, Carnival Cruise Line has decided not to make...

