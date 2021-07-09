July 9th, 2021

Boasting a rich and colorful history, unique cultural experiences, stunning architecture, delicious food, as well as some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, it’s no wonder the Mediterranean is among the most popular travel destinations year after year. But the stunning coastlines and thousands of gorgeous islands don’t only make for brilliant vacations; they could also be the perfect destination for a relaxing and indulgent sailing trip of a lifetime. If you’re looking for yacht charter destinations for your next summer holiday, here are some of the best spots in the Mediterranean that surely won’t disappoint: