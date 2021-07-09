Oakland's Jalen Lewis becomes youngest American player to turn pro
Jalen Lewis — a five-star basketball recruit from Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland — has signed a contract with the new Overtime Elite professional league. Lewis, 16, is the youngest prospect to turn pro in the U.S. A 6-foot-10 center, he is ranked by ESPN as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 class. To sign with Overtime Elite, Lewis spurned interest from such college powerhouses as Duke, Kentucky and UCLA.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0