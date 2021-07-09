Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Oakland's Jalen Lewis becomes youngest American player to turn pro

By Connor Letourneau
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Lewis — a five-star basketball recruit from Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland — has signed a contract with the new Overtime Elite professional league. Lewis, 16, is the youngest prospect to turn pro in the U.S. A 6-foot-10 center, he is ranked by ESPN as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 class. To sign with Overtime Elite, Lewis spurned interest from such college powerhouses as Duke, Kentucky and UCLA.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Oakland, CA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Oakland, CA
Basketball
City
Oakland, CA
State
Connecticut State
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Montero
Person
Kevin Ollie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#American#Bishop O Dowd High School#Overtime Elite#Espn#Duke#Ote#San Francisco Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy