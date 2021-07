Valley Springs, CA…On July 16, 2021, at approximately 0027 hours, the involved party was riding a black Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Hogan Dam Road, south of Vista Del Lago Drive. The involved party allowed the motorcycle to veer to the left and travel off the pavement and onto the dirt shoulder. The motorcycle continued southbound on the shoulder where it collided with a large rock. The involved party was subsequently ejected from the motorcycle and collided with the ground. The involved party succumbed to injuries sustained and was pronounced deceased at the scene.