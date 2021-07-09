Nearly a Third of Homeless at Sam Jones Shelter Infected with Coronavirus Delta Variant
A high number of coronavirus variant cases have been reported at a homeless shelter in Santa Rosa. Health officials said yesterday that 47 residents at the Samuel Jones Hall homeless shelter have tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus. That is almost a third of the 153 residents who currently stay at the shelter. This comes as the county deals with a modest surge in coronavirus cases.www.ksro.com
