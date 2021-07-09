Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as rally stalls after 8-day streak

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Updates prices, adds reverse repo data) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday, halting an eight-day price rally that was fueled in part by worries the economic recovery had already peaked and was showing signs of faltering amid a surge in coronavirus infections in many places around the globe. Recent data on the labor market and services sector has given investors pause that the U.S. economy may not be strengthening as fast as initially anticipated and could be showing signs of emerging underlying weakness, while the Delta variant of COVID-19 has heightened fears that economies around the world may need to reimpose restrictions. Pfizer and partner BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. "As we push through the summer here you start to get some fears that in the fall we might be shutting down again, that is really kind of the worry," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. "Everything is sort of getting pushed back where we were supposed to have this great breakout from the pandemic, that is one of the big issues." The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7 basis points to 1.358% after falling as low as 1.25% on Thursday, the lowest level since Feb. 16. The eight days of declines for the 10-year yield marked the longest such streak since a nine-session drop that ended on March 3, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States was gaining speed. Also contributing to the drop in yields, analysts said, was recent volatility in the oil markets, a lack of supply with a dearth of longer-term government auctions this week and a market that was largely short. Analysts said U.S. Treasury auctions next week could help with supply and send yields higher, with $38 billion of 10-year notes offered on Monday, followed by $24 billion of 30-year bonds on Tuesday. Low vaccination rates in some regions of the world pose a threat to the United States and global growth, the Federal Reserve's Mary Daly told the Financial Times, adding that the U.S. central bank was fully committed to eliminating shortfalls in employment. The amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation edged down to $780.6 billion on Friday from $793.4 billion on Thursday, and was well short of last Wednesday's record high $992 billion. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 114.1 basis points after flattening to 104.2 a day earlier, the narrowest since Feb. 12. It has flattened about 5 bps on the week. Even with Friday's climb, the benchmark 10-year yield is down more than 7 basis points on the week and poised for its biggest two-week fall in about 13 months. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 7.5 basis points to 1.985% after dropping to 1.856% on Thursday, marking its lowest level since Feb. 2. July 9 Friday 2:25PM New York / 1825 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP1 162-18/32 -1-12/32 10YR TNotes SEP1 133-108/256 -0-120/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-211/256 0.2146 0.023 Three-year note 99-150/256 0.3925 0.036 Five-year note 100-112/256 0.785 0.048 Seven-year note 100-236/256 1.1121 0.058 10-year note 102-116/256 1.3578 0.070 30-year bond 108-192/256 1.985 0.075 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 1.50 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Leslie Adler)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Economy#Treasury Bills#Treasuries#European#Seaport Global Holdings#The Federal Reserve#The Financial Times#Fed#The U S Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
StocksFortune

A mostly gloomy day for stocks as crypto and Treasury yields slump

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good evening, Bull Sheeters. You know the drill by now: It's finance reporter Anne Sraders here, filling in for Bernhard. Federal Reserve...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Inflation Data Update

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release the June consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Auctions are due to be held on Tuesday for $34 billion of 52-week bills, $35 billion of 42-day bills and $24 billion of 30-year bonds. U.S. Treasury yields rose...
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, bond yields dip as inflation worries linger

* MSCI World index slides despite strong U.S. retail sales. * Oil heads for biggest weekly drop since at least May. (Reuters) - Global stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors grappled with fears of rising inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases while the dollar edged higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data reaffirmed an economy in strong recovery mode.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Dip, Continuing Their Three-Month Slide

U.S. Treasury yields continued to fall Thursday, following a dovish message on monetary policy from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the previous session. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 6 basis points to 1.296% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 6 basis points to 1.923%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01%.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Most JGB yields rise; traders shrug off BOJ growth forecast

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds rose from multi-month lows on Friday, while investors appeared to have shrugged off Bank of Japan’s decision to leave stimulus settings unchanged. The central bank cut this fiscal year’s growth forecast on Friday, but maintained its view the economy...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Move to 1.15 in Euro-Dollar Forecast by CIBC

"No one has made money in FX trading the current accounts since the 1970s. Capital flows matter more than trade flows for FX analysis" Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1705-1.1730. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. Strategists at CIBC Capital Markets are...
Businesskitco.com

German 10-year yield at 3-month low as bonds retain support

July 16 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year yield fell to a new three-month low in quiet trading on Friday as markets sought direction ahead of next week's European Central Bank meeting. In the absence of major euro area data releases on Friday and ECB policymakers entering their silent period ahead of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise as retail sales unexpectedly rise in June

(Recasts with U.S. retail sales, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose from one-week lows on Friday after data showed that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in June, though doubts about the strength of the economic recovery and dovish Federal Reserve policy were seen as likely keep a cap on yields in the near-term. Demand for goods remained strong even as spending is shifting back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter. Retail sales rebounded 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Data for May was revised down to show sales falling 1.7% instead of declining 1.3% as previously reported. The data was “a little better,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. However, yields are holding near last week’s lows and “we’re sort of just sitting nowhere now.” Yields have dropped since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday pledged "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery, and indicated that he sees no need to rush the withdrawal of support from the economy because of a recent jump in inflation. “I think most people expected higher yields at this point, just given the economy’s reopening … but Powell’s fairly dovish, so it’s really hard to. It doesn’t feel like it's ready to really go back to the year-to-date high yields,” Lederer said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up three basis points on the day at 1.331%. They are holding just above five-month lows of 1.250% reached last week and are down from 1.776% in March. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened on basis point to 108 basis points. The yield curve has flattened in recent weeks as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventual Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. That said, some analysts say that long-dated yields may be too low relative to expected growth. “The current level of Treasury yields imply a relatively pessimistic growth outlook: the current level of yields would be justified if we lowered our growth forecasts by nearly 3%-pts, implying just 0.5% real growth over the next year,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a report late on Thursday. “We think these concerns are overstated, but other recent episodes indicate this gap is unlikely to close quickly,” they said. July 16 Friday 9:08AM New York / 1308 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-197/256 0.2437 0.019 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.4593 0.026 Five-year note 100-70/256 0.8185 0.044 Seven-year note 100-246/256 1.1059 0.038 10-year note 102-180/256 1.3305 0.033 20-year bond 106-28/256 1.8793 0.035 30-year bond 109-136/256 1.9518 0.033 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 -0.25 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Businesskitco.com

U.S. Treasury seeks dealer comments on auction sizes

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked its primary bond dealers for their outlook on issuance sizes across the yield curve and when reductions should be considered by the government. The dealer questionnaire, released on Friday, starts the process for the Treasury's next quarterly debt...
BusinessPosted by
Times Leader

Asian shares track Wall St decline; BOJ policy unchanged

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks extended losses amid uncertainty over rising coronavirus cases and the risks to pandemic recoveries. Stocks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures and oil prices were nearly unchanged. The...
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields fell ahead of next week's ECB meeting

July 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday as concerns about the pandemic dampened risk sentiment while markets sought direction ahead of next week's European Central Bank meeting. In the absence of major euro area data releases on Friday, and with ECB policymakers entering their silent...
Businesskitco.com

Gold dips, but still on track for 4th weekly rise on dovish Fed

* SPDR Gold Trust Holdings at two-month low (Updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Friday due a slight rebound in U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar, although a dovish stance on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fourth straight weekly rise.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips off one-month peak as U.S. dollar, yields rebound

* Palladium eyes first weekly decline in four (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Friday as a stronger dollar and rebounding yields dulled its appeal and pushed the metal off one-month highs reached in the last session on dovish remarks from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips, but still set for 4th weekly gain on dovish Fed

* SPDR Gold Trust Holdings at two-month low (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday due a slight rebound in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar, although a dovish stance on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fourth straight weekly rise.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Are Flat to Start the Week, 10-Year Treasury Around 1.36%

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Monday, with investor attention turning to the release of inflation data and congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than 1 basis point to 1.36% at 4:00 p.m. ET....
Currenciesinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Drops, But Why Did NZD Rally And Not CAD?

Central banks are taking bigger leaps to normalize monetary policy, and investors are wondering If the Federal Reserve is next. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand shocked investors by suddenly halting asset purchases. Although hawkishness was widely anticipated, with a number of local banks forecasting a November rate hike, most expected the RBNZ to taper – not cease – asset purchases. But “more persistent consumer price inflation pressure” that is “expected to build over time due to rising domestic capacity pressures and growing labor shortages,” prompted more aggressive action from the central bank. Unlike other countries, New Zealand’s labor market returned to pre-pandemic levels earlier this year, and with the prices proving to be persistent, the Reserve Bank is worried that inflation could overshoot its target. Investors have fully priced in a November rate hike, with NZD/USD rising above 70 cents. As one of the world’s most hawkish central banks, which placed itself in front of the line for a rate hike, the RBNZ has set the course for further gains in the New Zealand dollar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy