Houston, TX

There’s Only One Day Left to Enter Kroger’s $1-Million Sweepstakes

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, folks, if there weren’t already so many reasons to get vaccinated, another one has been thrown into the mix. Last month Kroger announced its national “Community Immunity” giveaway, in an effort to boost national vaccination rates. Each week for five weeks, Kroger has randomly selected one person to win $1 million and 10 people to win free groceries for a year. The only catch? You have to have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from a Kroger Family Company or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

