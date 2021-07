Stock futures are eyeing muted gains this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) set for a quiet 59-point pop. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are looking to take back last night's losses, as reopening stocks strengthen and bond yields stabilize. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.3%, bolstered by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments before Senate noting inflation was much higher than expected. A better-than-anticipated 0.6% rise in retail and food service sales last month is also creating some tailwinds this morning, with the number handily topping the 0.4% decline expected by economists.