Weather Explained: Hot car safety

By Meteorologist Nick Merianos
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren and pets pass away each year after being left in hot cars. It doesn’t take very long for the temperature inside the car to heat up to unbearable levels. After just ten minutes of shutting off the car, the temperature can spike to 110 degrees on a hot summer’s day.

