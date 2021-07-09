Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Connecting More Residents to the Child Tax Credit

National league of Cities
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) passage, the Child Tax Credit (CTC) has been expanded and provides additional financial support to families across the country. Local leaders have a role to play in ensuring that all families understand the changes made to the CTC and where they can go to get help accessing the funds. Local leaders can also connect families with community programs that will allow them to save for the future.

www.nlc.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#The Child Tax Credit#Ctc#Bank#Multilingual#Q A#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Income TaxPosted by
Williamson Source

IRS Begins Distributing Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department announced that millions of American families have started receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments as direct deposits begin posting in bank accounts and checks arrive in mailboxes. This first batch of advance monthly payments worth roughly $15 billion reached about 35 million...
Relationshipsbctv.org

Child Tax Credit Portal Allows Families to Update Direct Deposit Info

The IRS recently upgraded the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to enable families to update their bank account information so they can receive their monthly Child Tax Credit payment. The tool also allows families to unenroll from the advance payments if they don’t want to receive them. The Update Portal is available only on IRS.gov.
Personal FinancePosted by
Mahoning Matters

Didn’t receive the first child tax credit direct payment yet? Here’s what to do

The first child tax credit payments were sent to eligible families Thursday — but some may not see them right away. The tax credits — included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law in March — will provide eligible parents with up to $3,600 per child over the course of a year. The first half of the credit will be sent as monthly payments of up to $300 for the rest of 2021, and the second half can be claimed when filing taxes for 2021.
Income Taxcoloradokids.org

Monthly payments of the expanded Child Tax Credit now available for families

This week, many families began receiving monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit, which was expanded through the American Rescue Plan for one year. The expanded Child Tax Credit will provide $300 per month for each child under the age of six, as well as $250 per month for each child age ages six to 17. The improvements to the Child Tax Credit are expected to cut child poverty in our country in half. The Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit together will now lift more kids out of poverty than any other current programs.
Personal Financecbslocal.com

Child Tax Credit: Monthly Payments Already Arriving In Parents’ Bank Accounts

(CBS Philadelphia) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent out advance payments for the updated Child Tax Credit on July 15. According to the White House, the first round totals $15 billion and will reach households accounting for 60 million kids. By midday on Thursday, money was already showing up in people’s bank accounts via direct deposit. The process will continue today and possibly into early next week, depending on individual banks. The arrival of mailed checks may take a little longer, given the vagaries of the U.S. postal system. Future payments will happen monthly through the end of the year, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed back in March.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Child tax credit payments start today

Over 135,000 parents could get up to $300 per child every month July-December. –A few days after visiting a Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) Head Start in Nipomo to discuss the newly expanded Child Tax Credit, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) is encouraging all families to look out for advance monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit, which hit bank accounts today. Carbajal estimates that 85-percent of Central Coast children will benefit from up to $300 per month per child beginning July 15 and continuing monthly through December. Over 135,000 children on the Central Coast in roughly 40,000 households are eligible.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

What to do if your Child Tax Credit didn’t hit your bank account on July 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) —  For the first time, more than half a million families in Colorado are slated to receive monthly advance child tax credit checks beginning Thursday, July 15. According to the White House, for every child between the ages of 6 to 17-years-old, eligible families will get up to $250 each month. The post What to do if your Child Tax Credit didn’t hit your bank account on July 15 appeared first on KRDO.
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit portal: How to opt out with the IRS, set up direct deposit, see eligibility and more

By tomorrow, the first child tax credit payment will be going out from the IRS. Using the two IRS portals, you can check on the status of your payments online, see whether your money is coming as a direct deposit to your bank or in the mail as a check and opt out of the monthly schedule and receive one payment in 2022. Later this summer, you'll be able to make changes to the number of dependents, your martial status, income and more.
Personal FinanceCNET

IRS child tax credit portal: Check your payment status, opt out and more

On Wednesday, roughly 60 million child tax credit payments went out to eligible families. Now, you can use the IRS portals to manage your payments and add your direct deposit information if your first check is arriving in the mail. You also still have time to opt out of future monthly payments to get one payment next year. By late summer, you'll be able to make changes in the portal to the number of dependents you have, your marital status and your income, and reenroll if you opted out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy