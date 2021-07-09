Connecting More Residents to the Child Tax Credit

The first child tax credit payments were sent to eligible families Thursday — but some may not see them right away. The tax credits — included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law in March — will provide eligible parents with up to $3,600 per child over the course of a year. The first half of the credit will be sent as monthly payments of up to $300 for the rest of 2021, and the second half can be claimed when filing taxes for 2021.