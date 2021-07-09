Connecting More Residents to the Child Tax Credit
With the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) passage, the Child Tax Credit (CTC) has been expanded and provides additional financial support to families across the country. Local leaders have a role to play in ensuring that all families understand the changes made to the CTC and where they can go to get help accessing the funds. Local leaders can also connect families with community programs that will allow them to save for the future.www.nlc.org
