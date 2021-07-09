FIFA 22 cover debuts ahead of reveal trailer this weekend
The FIFA 22 cover has been revealed, and it once again stars French football phenom Kylian Mbappé. EA Sports revealed the cover art for FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition, showing Mbappé from behind as he pops the name on the back of his Paris Saint-Germain kit. Mbappé was also the cover athlete for FIFA 21; EA Sports titles took an unusual collage-esque approach to their cover design last year, but it looks like FIFA 22 is going with a more refined and minimalist design this time around.www.gamesradar.com
