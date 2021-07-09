Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA 22 cover debuts ahead of reveal trailer this weekend

By Connor Sheridan
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FIFA 22 cover has been revealed, and it once again stars French football phenom Kylian Mbappé. EA Sports revealed the cover art for FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition, showing Mbappé from behind as he pops the name on the back of his Paris Saint-Germain kit. Mbappé was also the cover athlete for FIFA 21; EA Sports titles took an unusual collage-esque approach to their cover design last year, but it looks like FIFA 22 is going with a more refined and minimalist design this time around.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Ea#French#Ea Sports#Ea Sports#Cm Life#The Super Nintendo#Gamespot#Cvg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FIFA 21
News Break
Technology
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Video Games
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFABleacher Report

FIFA 22 Drops Gameplay Reveal Trailer Featuring Kylian Mbappe, HyperMotion Tech

EA Sports released a gameplay trailer for the FIFA 22 video game Saturday featuring its new HyperMotion technology. The trailer heavily features Paris Saint-Germain star and FIFA 22 cover athlete Kylian Mbappe:. In a press release Saturday, EA Sports noted that HyperMotion technology and Advanced 11v11 Match Capture will allow...
gamepur.com

Kylian Mbappé is the cover star of FIFA 22

EA Sports announced on Friday that the cover star of FIFA 22 will be Kylian Mbappé. The cover art of the next game has been revealed, and it looks slicker than FIFA 21. EA Sports has also announced that it will have a reveal trailer of FIFA 22 on July 11, just in time for the EURO 2020 final.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf debut trailer

Microids and OSome Studio have shared the first trailer for The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf, an upcoming 3D platformer for Switch. Give it a look below. The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf releases for Switch on October 25. For more on the game, head on over here.
FIFAvideogameschronicle.com

FIFA 22 release date and machine-learning animations announced in first trailer

EA Sports has released the first trailer for FIFA 22 and confirmed an October 1 release date. The trailer reveals that the game will make use of what EA is calling HyperMotion technology, which uses machine learning to create bespoke player animations on the fly. “A cutting-edge proprietary machine learning...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Debut trailer for Clash: Artifacts of Chaos revealed at Nacon live stream

Out of all the projects that indie developer ACE Team has made, the Zeno Clash games stand out as some of their more well-known titles. In particular, the first game received praise and multiple awards due to its unique visuals and world design. And it seems that fans of the developer’s work will get to explore the world of Zeno Clash once more. The Nacon live stream event from yesterday revealed a trailer for a spiritual successor in the form of Clash: Artifacts of Chaos.
FIFAPosted by
PC Gamer

You can watch FIFA 22's official reveal trailer now

In some very particular timing, EA revealed the official trailer for FIFA 22 only a few hours before the Euro final was due to start. Most of the trailer is of real world footage, focusing on what EA is calling HyperMotion technology—a combination of machine learning and motion capture taken from high-intensity play. While this technological boost the trailer focuses on looks to be for consoles only, I imagine we'll find out more about the game during EA Play later this month.
FIFAattackofthefanboy.com

FIFA 22 Getting Its First Trailer Soon – Cover Star Confirmed

EA Sports has announced that FIFA 22 will have a video showcase premiered on July 11. They call it a “game-changing” game reveal, whatever that change means to them. For now, we only know who will be on the cover of this year’s edition. It will be the French player Kylian Mbappe, who also had that role in last year’s game, where he posed in ten pictures on three covers.
marketresearchtelecast.com

FIFA 22: EA Sports reveals date and time of its first trailer

FIFA 22 he is already preparing to jump onto the virtual lawn. The new installment of EA Sports has already shared the date and time when we will see its first trailer. We will see your full disclosure next day. July 11 at 5:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. It may...
FIFApureplaystation.com

FIFA 22 Will Have Next-Gen Features for PS5; Reveal Trailer Released

EA is looking to silence the critics with FIFA 22 and its next-gen HyperMotion technology which will set it apart from the PS4/Xbox One versions. EA has signalled the FIFA 22 hype train out of the station with the FIFA 22 reveal trailer today featuring some of the best-known players in the sport, including Kylian Mbappé, who famously fluffed his penalty to send France out of the Euros. Meanwhile, Southgate and lads will be bringing it home later this evening. It’s coming home.
NBAvgr.com

NBA 2K22 Release Date: Cover Reveals, Trailer Arrive for Upcoming Game

The NBA 2K22 release date has officially been announced for the latest installment in 2K’s basketball series. Gamers will be able to get their hands on the new simulation title in September. Wednesday brought several different cover reveals including a historic WNBA cover for one edition. There was also the first trailer for the game.
MLSrealsport101.com

FUT Heroes revealed for Ultimate Team in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has dropped major news today with the reveal trailer, release date, and pre order going live, but we've also learned about FUT Heroes. With Ultimate Team looking to get even better than ever before this year, FUT Heroes is looking to kickstart that when FIFA 22 is released.
UEFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

FIFA 22 dazzles with its first official trailer; release date confirmed

FIFA 22 finally has a release date: the next is coming October 1st to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. This has just been confirmed by Electronic Arts, which has also presented the first official trailer of the long-awaited football title. Ulltimate Edition buyers will be able to enjoy the game from September 27. What’s more, subscribers dand EA Play a trial of the game will be available on the 22nd of the same month. You can enjoy the video in the header on these lines.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – Reveal Trailer

Nacon presents a new action game for consoles entitled, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos which will be available in 2022. Welcome to the world of Zenozoik. Explore this strange and inhospitable land as Pseudo, a powerful warrior drawn into a quest to obtain the Artifacts of Chaos. There is only one law in Zenozoik: a deadly game of dice that decides the rules of engagement. Obey these rules in brutal hand-to-hand combat, grappling, dodging, and striking your enemies using a wide variety of fighting styles.
Video GamesIGN

Rugby 22 - Reveal Teaser Trailer

Watch the teaser trailer for Rugby 22, the upcoming sports simulation game featuring a reworked AI, a new difficulty mode, the rosters of the 2021-22 season, and more. Rugby 22 is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC in January 2022.
FIFAfourfourtwo.com

FIFA 22: New FUT icon cards revealed ahead of the new game

FUT - or FIFA Ultimate Team - allows users to compile teams of players for in-game coins. This includes a raft of legends in the game, including Zinedine Zidane, Pele, Diego Maradona and most recently added, David Beckham. FIFA 22 What is Hypermotion? Everything you need to know about EA...
FIFAPosted by
Forbes

FIFA 22 Release Date And Pre-Order Offers

EA Sports will release FIFA 22 officially on October 1 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, there are two other release dates for full versions of the game tied to the different pre-order and version options. The Cover Athlete. This year’s game will again feature...

Comments / 0

Community Policy