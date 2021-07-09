FIFA 22 cover debuts ahead of reveal trailer this weekend

FIFA 22 finally has a release date: the next is coming October 1st to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. This has just been confirmed by Electronic Arts, which has also presented the first official trailer of the long-awaited football title. Ulltimate Edition buyers will be able to enjoy the game from September 27. What’s more, subscribers dand EA Play a trial of the game will be available on the 22nd of the same month. You can enjoy the video in the header on these lines.