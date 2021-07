Geary Community Schools Foundation’s (GCSF) “Supporting A Diverse Staff: Loans For Aspiring Educators” provides loans to support aspiring educators who can be part of the effort to increase the diversity of teachers in the classroom. The Foundation recognizes that the single most important factor for student success in the classroom is the teacher. Loans are available for JCHS graduates, who are at least college sophomores majoring in education and who apply for a forgivable loan up to $15,000. Applications are reviewed by a committee and awarded based on a set of criteria.