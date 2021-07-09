Cancel
Marilyn Manson surrenders on New Hampshire assault warrant

By STEFANIE DAZIO
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVpAx_0asJW4T900

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles last week in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert, authorities said.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

Gilford police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said Thursday that Manson had turned himself into law enforcement in Los Angeles the week before. Manson was booked and released without bail pending a court appearance in New Hampshire.

Manson's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

The victim, a videographer, was in the venue's stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault, Gilford police previously said. The misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Brent McGuyre confirmed Manson's surrender to The Associated Press. Manson turned himself in at the department's Hollywood station on July 2 and was processed on the warrant before being released.

“This is consistent with anybody who has a misdemeanor warrant that is not local,” McGuyre said.

Manson also has faced abuse accusations — unrelated to the New Hampshire incident — in recent years. He has denied wrongdoing.

In February, actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson, her ex-fiancé, of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was "manipulated into submission" during their relationship. Months later, "Game of Thrones" actor Esmé Bianco sued Manson in federal court in Los Angeles, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

The AP generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, but Bianco and Wood have spoken publicly.

In 2018, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges against Manson over allegations of assault, battery and sexual assault dating to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration. The accuser in that case was identified only as a social acquaintance of Manson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

