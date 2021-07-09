Cancel
Woodinville, WA

Woodinville’s Vivi Pizzeria Damaged in Fire, Has GoFundMe Page

By 425 staff
425magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the employees of Vivi Pizzeria in Woodinville. On June 2, a fire damaged the restaurant’s dining room. “Woodinville Wine Country is sharing this community fundraiser in hopes to assist Vivi’s staff with lost wages during this difficult time,” Amber Schmitt, executive director at Woodinville Wine Country, wrote as the host of the GoFundMe page, adding, “Although they do have insurance — insurance does not cover everything. This fundraiser aims to fund lost wages and any other expenses above what insurance does not cover.”

