Shreveport, LA

What Are the Top Stories in Shreveport So Far this Year?

By Erin McCarty
K945
K945
 9 days ago
2021 has been an interesting year in Shreveport-Bossier and Louisiana. We had the ice storm in February. That is probably the story most people would say is the biggest story of the year in Shreveport, so far. But we have also had some other pretty big stories so far in 2021. The mayor wanted a raise, there's this really weird building downtown that people were fascinated by, tons of crime and fights. There's just been a lot of stuff happening.

K945

Louisiana Announces First “Shot at a Million” Winners

This week marked the first week of winnings from Louisiana's COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, "Shot at a Million". I've written multiple times about how I love this program. Other states have offered awesome incentives for their residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but I feel like Louisiana's is the best. Maybe I'm just biased, or more realistically, I just love money.
K945

Louisiana’s Gigantic Combined Sales Tax is the Highest in the U.S.

When I moved from Texas to Louisiana almost 5 years ago, I got a huge culture shock. Although I lived just about an hour and a half away from the Bayou State - I had no idea living in the city I had visited many times before (the Ratchet City knows how to party, obviously) would take such a big adjustment.
K945

Could We Run Out of Chicken in Shreveport/Bossier City?

In the event you weren't aware, we are currently experiencing somewhat of a food crisis nationally. America is running short on chicken. Now, don't think less of me for the headline, because there's actually an undertow of slight fear for some area restaurants worried that chicken could get harder and harder to find.
K945

Shreveport Church Sparks Fury with Vaccine Policy

Churches all across Shreveport and Bossier City do so much good and help so many people. That is not going to stop, but one local church is sparking a huge debate over a Covid vaccination policy. The Church for the Highlands on Olive Street offers free meals every Thursday, but...
K945

Dutton Ranch Getaway Just a Quick Flight from Shreveport Regional

Are you like everyone else on my Facebook page obsessed with the show "Yellowstone"? Have you been reminded of how sexy Kevin Costner is? Are you contemplating naming your next pet Rip? If so, we just found the most iconic getaway for you. Make sure your cowboy boots are polished, get that cowboy hat fitted, and pack your backs, we are going to the "Dutton Ranch"!
K945

The Best Brisket Can Be Found 45 Mins From Shreveport

From Shreveport to Riverport BBQ it's just a 45-minute trip, if I told you it was a lunch trip you may hate me. However, the drive is so worth it. You hear of so many people ranting and raving about ribs and brisket done right in Kansas City. What if I told you that the best barbecue I ever had was in a small historical town with a population of 2,500. Would you believe it?
K945

Louisiana Ranked Worst State for At-Risk Youth

Sure, we can do a lot of things better in Louisiana, but this might take the cake. We spend our days arguing over silly political stances on Facebook. Look at your timeline lately. It's all bickering from across party line and it's sad. It's sad that we spend so much time and energy arguing over matters that ironically don't matter ion the grand scheme of things. While at the same time, our kids are struggling. If I was a politician Louisiana, big or small, I would immediately drop everything and focus on our kids, because they are our future, and they should be the most important thing to us.
K945

This Mammoth Shreveport Pothole is Wrecking Cars

Was that a gunshot? No, you just hit one of Shreveport's many gigantic potholes and now your car is wrecked. This was my experience yesterday while driving to work. Now, I've driven this route thousands of times in the previous thirteen years. Several months ago, however, I noticed a huge, gargantuan problem lying just near the entrance to the radio station. A pothole so large it would surely wreak havoc to all who unfortunately cross it.
K945

Time to Pay Up or Pack Up! Louisiana Evictions Start August 1st

2020 was a tough year, there no way around that. For many people, it was the worst year they've ever experienced - and it's easy to see why, especially in Louisiana. We weren't the richest state to begin with, but when the shutdowns and layoffs started - it got even worse. Honestly, so many people were saved from absolute financial ruin by measures like the nationwide moratorium on evictions - it's clear we wouldn't have made it without them.
K945

Semi Truck Loses Control On I-20 Rams Into Bossier Mobile Homes

Many who drove down I-20 yesterday past Industrial Drive witnessed a crazy sight. A semi-truck plowed straight through Greg Tilley's Mobile Home's dealership and straight into a home. From the sight of the house, this one looks like one that was on track to be delivered any day now. All...
K945

Here Are 75 Of The Most Famous People From Louisiana

Louisiana isn't the biggest state, land size or population wise. It's the 24th most populous state, and the 31st largest in land mass. But for a state that's close to the middle in both of those categories, it has plenty of talent. Seriously, look at how many athletes, actors, and...
K945

Sha’Carri Richardson Offered Huge Weed Endorsement

She's arguably the fastest woman in America. Yes, even faster than girls in Shreveport-Bossier who I ask on a date. Those girls can run away very fast, but they've got nothing on Sha'Carri Richardson. Several months ago, it would appear that America's fastest woman was destined for glory on the...
K945

Louisiana Man Stole His GF’s Ring So He Could ‘Pop the Question’

Love will make you do some crazy things. Crazy, stupid, and sometimes absolutely illegal things - at least when it comes to 29-year-old Justin Pope from Downsville, Louisiana (pictured above). According to reports from Newsweek and The Smoking Gun, Pope was arrested earlier this week after a crime he committed...
K945

Bossier Sheriff Wants Lawmakers to Override Governor Edwards

We will find out this week if Louisiana lawmakers will go into a veto override session on July 20. One of the bills Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed was a measure to allow concealed carry of a gun without a license. Several law enforcement leaders stepped forward last week urging...
Posted by
K945

Viral TikTok: Canadian Pronouncing Louisiana Cities

You would think he'd have a good chance considering the French ties between Canada and Louisiana, but no, he failed miserably. Who am I to judge? I've lived in Louisiana my entire life and there's still a handful of Louisiana cities I butcher every single time I attempt to pronounce them. Atchafalaya, Mowata, and Tangipahoa certainly come to mind.
K945

New Invasive Species Fish is Threatening Louisiana Waters

As a huge fan of Swamp People, I've been fascinated with their "Swamp People: Serpent Invasion" as they hunt huge pythons in the Florida Everglades. I told my wife that I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't have some of the same problems in the swamps of South Louisiana. It's been rumored that years ago somewhat spotted an anaconda on the banks of the Red River, but, to the best of my knowledge, that rumor was never confirmed.
Posted by
K945

Electric Vehicle Plan Could Save Small Town Louisiana, Here’s How

Any parent who has had to watch the Disney/Pixar classic animated film Cars can tell you exactly what happened to small town America. You can almost see evidence of the desertion when you take a road trip of any length through Louisiana. Town after town with rich history basically getting bypassed by the traffic on massive interstate highways just outside of town. Travelers really have no reason to stop, explore, and - most importantly, spend money when they can hit a quick exit to gas up and be back on their way.

