A Shreveport man pleaded guilty today in Caddo District Court to juvenile cruelty with regard to his own son as well as unauthorized entry. 54-year-old Shreveport resident Mark Jointer admitted his guilt in front of District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. relating to an incident that took place 0n May 19, 2019, when Jointer picked up his then 8-year-old son for a visit. When his son told him about an outing he had participated in with his mother and a male friend of hers, Jointer admitted to becoming angry and backhanding his son multiple times, injuring his nose and mouth. When Jointer returned his child to his mother, Jointer says he forced his way into the mother's home and accused her of cheating on him in front of their son whose injuries were later treated at a local hospital.