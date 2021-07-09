Cancel
Bennington, VT

AG moves to amend Misch conditions of release to ‘Home Detention’

 8 days ago

Vermont Business Magazine The Attorney General’s Office today announced that it has filed a motion in its criminal case pending against Max Misch of Bennington, Vermont, asking the Court to impose additional conditions of release. Misch, who has repeatedly violated his conditions of release, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of felony domestic violence and one misdemeanor count of domestic violence by the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

