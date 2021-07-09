Ex-Girlfriends Seemingly Conspire Against Brooklyn Independent Hip Hop Producer Kota the Friend

(photo/ Instagram Live screenshot Gabriella Castillo / Teyonie Davis on July 4) KOTA the Friend is a Brooklyn-based hip hop artist and producer who has grown his career as a completely Independent artist, turning down major record label deals along the way. He has over 5 million listeners worldwide. In his songs, which he writes and produces, he talks about toxic relationships, loving yourself and being independent. He has been labeled by hip hop media as a “wholesome” rapper, but Kota states in some of his songs that “people think my life is perfect”, but has been quoted in multiple interviews saying that he has the same problems as everyone else.