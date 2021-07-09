Killington Resort announces Cooler in the Mountains summer music line-up
The Star-Studded Free Concert Series Returns for 8 Weeks of Family Friendly Entertainment Alongside Adventures in Golf, Mountain Biking and Adventure Center Attractions. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont’s Killington Resort(link is external), the largest mountain resort in Eastern North America and a POWDR company, announced the 2021 Cooler in the Mountains Concert Series(link is external) presented by Bud Light Seltzer(link is external) featuring Annie in the Water, Dalton & The Sheriffs and more.vermontbiz.com
Comments / 0