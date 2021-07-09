A Summer of Warmth with Natasha Denona Palettes | Biba, Bronze, Sunrise, Sunset
I thought I’d share some color combos for summer, and instead of doing a variety of brands and products in one post, I wanted to change it up by highlighting a single brand/product type instead. First up, the Queen of warm-toned neutrals… Natasha Denona. Sunset, Sunrise, and Bronze just scream warm, bronzy summer to me, but I put in a couple of combos using Biba that weren’t quite so orange/red-based.www.temptalia.com
