A Summer of Warmth with Natasha Denona Palettes | Biba, Bronze, Sunrise, Sunset

This is a simple cool toned taupe eye look using 2 shades in the Wet n Wild Color Icon – Lights Off palette. I placed the matte taupe shade in the Wet n Wild Color Icon - Lights Off palette (fourth shadow on the bottom row) on my lid with an E.L.F. Shadow "C" Brush and built the color up to the desired vibrancy. I then used an E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush to blend the shadow towards my brow bone. I used the same brush, colorswitched, to apply a light dusting of the satin beige shade (same palette, fifth on the top row) along the brow bone for a hightlight. I then placed black pencil eyeliner into both waterlines, smudged them out with more of the first taupe shade, and completed the look with black mascara.