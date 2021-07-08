Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: Rachel and Maria

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article2nd attempt. Crump you didn't remove this did you? How silly is that if you did. I haven't liked Maria Taylor ever since then, she bashed Dabo to #### and back for benching Bryant. Then when Clemson went on to win the National Title, wouldn't even acknowledge she was wrong. Its so aggravating having to tippy toe around these topics, because someone like Maria Taylor can say anything like that and its fine. But if it was opposite and someone like Rachel said that about Trevor being benched for KB....she'd be having to apologize every day of the week twice on Sunday. Why can't people just be people and athletes just be athletes instead of having to cry about race every time one loses their job in any profession, like it can't just be...they weren't good enough?

CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

ESPN’s Maria Taylor Breaks Silence Amid Rachel Nichols Controversy: ‘I’m Still in the Fight’

Maria Taylor has finally broken her silence amid the recent controversy surrounding her colleague, Rachel Nichols. “During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of a few of her career highlights. “I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING ❤️”
NFLfastphillysports.com

MARIA TAYLOR HEADS TO NBC AFTER RACHEL NICHOLS PISSED ON HER!

NBA and NFL analyst/host Maria Taylor is officially leaving ESPN. According to an ESPN statement, Taylor and the network couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension. Her final assignment was Tuesday night’s coverage of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Taylor, who also covers college basketball and college...
NBANew York Post

Malika Andrews shined through the Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols ESPN drama

It’s hard to believe last night was Malika Andrews’ first time covering the NBA Finals as a sideline reporter. ESPN’s rising star didn’t miss a beat, or flub a sentence during Tuesday night’s celebration after the Bucks beat the Suns 105-99 in Game 6 to win their first championship in 50 years — and the internet noticed.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN And Maria Taylor Reveal She's Leaving The Network, And Nobody Mentioned Rachel Nichols

Over the years, a number of journalists have walked through the doors of ESPN and managed to leave indelible impressions on the longtime sports network. So it can sometimes be surprising when an analyst leaves. However, this most recent departure may not be as surprising given recent events. Sports analyst Maria Taylor, and the network itself, formally confirmed that she is leaving ESPN. This move comes after an inner-company conflict involving co-worker Rachel Nichols. And interestingly enough, Nichols is not mentioned in any of the recent statements that were released.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

ESPN host Maria Taylor is leaving network despite $3M offer to stay after Rachel Nichols was dropped over race comments

ESPN host Maria Taylor is leaving the network despite a $3million offer to stay on after Rachel Nichols' controversial hot mic comments about her co-host. The 34-year-old sports presenter was reportedly offered a $2million raise on top of her yearly salary of $1million after Nichols was dropped from covering the NBA finals for disparaging her in a hot mic moment.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Maria Taylor breaks silence on Rachel Nichols video drama

Maria Taylor has shared her thoughts on the swelling ESPN turmoil. In a weekend story from the New York Times, a leaked audio clip captured ESPN host Rachel Nichols, who is white, expressing displeasure with the network’s promotion of Taylor, who is black. Wednesday evening, Taylor took to Twitter in her first public comments directly addressing the matter.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Rachel Nichols News

Rachel Nichols returns to Twitter after absence, turns off replies. Her first tweet after the one-week absence was a video of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s appearance on “The Jump.” As you might expect, the content didn’t matter. NBC And Amazon Want To Hire Maria Taylor As An Insider Despite ESPN's $3M Offer.
Entertainmentradionowindy.com

Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal, Twitter Reacts

Maria Taylor earned her stripes and the industry’s respect after she became the target of a private conversation leaked to the press featuring critical comments from her ESPN college, Rachel Nichols. On Wednesday (July 21), Taylor and the popular sports network agreed to part ways after failing to come to an agreement on a new contract and Twitter has some passionate reactions.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Jim O'Donnell: Third rails rule reporting of ESPN's Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor divide

THE INK IS BLACK, THE PAGE IS WHITE and the matter involving Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor at ESPN is replete with enough third rails to make a hot-coal walker put on boots. Long story short, Nichols has been taken off the sports network's coverage of the Phoenix-Milwaukee NBA Finals because of a phone call illegally taped last year in which she assertively addressed ambiguous parameters of ESPN's eternal quest for "diversity."
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Maria Taylor Parts Ways With ESPN Amid Outcry Over Rachel Nichols' Leaked Remarks

Maria Taylor is parting ways with ESPN after her contract expired this week, the network announced Wednesday. ESPN and Taylor were unable to reach an agreement on her contract extension, the statement said. Taylor hosted coverage of the NBA finals, which concluded on Tuesday with the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA championship. It was Taylor’s final day with the network.
Lebron JamesGreenwichTime

ESPN Chief Weighs in on Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols Dispute

ESPN plans to drill deeper into issues of diversity and inclusion, going as far as to examine the exit interviews of recently departed employees, in the wake of a dispute that has engulfed two of the network’s basketball reporters, the chairman of the Disney-backed outlet told staffers in a memo.
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols fallout is just beginning

The dispute Nichols' disparaging diversity comments about fellow NBA host Taylor has revived headlines about ESPN's complicated history of race. "This saga’s only at halftime," tweeted ESPN oral history book author James Andrew Miller. “The silence and apparent inaction by ESPN leaders over the last year is deafening,” added Dorothy Tucker, the president of the National Association of Black Journalists, who has sought a meeting with ESPN and Disney leadership. "As for Taylor, several industry insiders predicted this week that she would leave ESPN," reports The Washington Post's Ben Strauss. "NBC was named as one possible landing spot. But some believed there remains the possibility that ESPN and parent company Disney come back to the negotiating table, wary of the headlines that would follow losing Taylor. Nichols, meanwhile, faces a murkier future. She has a contract that runs through 2023. But after dismissive comments about diversity, can she cover a league, at ESPN or anywhere else, that is predominantly Black? Or can she credibly interview or cover James again after seeking advice from one of his advisers?"
Entertainmentnewsbrig.com

ESPN memo addresses Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols debacle

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro has emerged amid the Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor spectacle. Pitaro, who was promoted from president and co-chair to chairman in Oct. 2020, addressed the situation in a memo to ESPN staffers on Friday just over a week after a leaked video exposed white ESPN host Rachel Nichols making “diversity” comments about Taylor, a black rising star at the network, getting one of Nichols’ assignments.

