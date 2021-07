ROCKWALL, TX (June 23, 2021) Nijee Cooper, our Blue Ribbon News team videographer and media guy (back row, far right) had the opportunity to take flight aboard this vintage WWII Navy R4D-6S airplane flown by the Dallas-Fort Worth wing of the Commemorative Air Force, on its way to a flyover at Harry Myers Park in Rockwall a couple years ago. The flyover will take place again this year at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 3rd, followed by a parachute demonstration at approximately 7:30 p.m. before the fireworks display at dusk. The Terry Fisher American Legion Post 117 will narrate the demonstration as the jump team enters the park.