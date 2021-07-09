Galva Library reading program

View more in
Galva, IL
Public Health|ABC News
1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village
The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential Election|Posted byThe Hill
Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'
President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted byThe Associated Press
Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in...
Posted byNBC News
Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe
AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted byABC News
Rapper Biz Markie, known for 'Just a Friend,' dies at 57
The rapper's 1989 single has been played for decades.
Posted byReuters
U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications
NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Texas State|NBC News
Rare case of monkeypox found in Texas resident who had traveled internationally
A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Texas resident who had flown to Atlanta from Nigeria on July 8, with a final destination of Dallas Love Field Airport on July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. It is the first case of the virus seen in the United States in nearly two decades.
Sacramento, CA|Posted byABC News
Indictment unsealed in alleged plot to blow up Democratic headquarters
The DOJ on Thursday night unsealed an indictment against two California men who allegedly conspired to blow up the Sacramento, California, Democratic headquarters.
Posted byReuters
U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown
WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by...
Washington, DC|Posted byABC News
6-year-old girl killed, 5 others injured in Washington, DC, shooting
Six people were injured and one 6-year-old girl killed in a shooting that took place in Washington, D.C., Friday night.
