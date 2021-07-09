Cancel
Clare Peploe, film director who jumbled genres, dies at 79

By Neil Genzlinger New York Times,
 8 days ago

Clare Peploe, a director and screenwriter who liked to merge genres in her own films, and who also made significant contributions to some of the movies of her husband, celebrated filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, died June 24 in Rome. She was 79. The cause was cancer, said Alessandra Bracaglia, her assistant.

