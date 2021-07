We've all been there: you buy a cute new plant for your house or patio with the mindset that this time things will be different. But three weeks later, you see a familiar sight . . . that adorable little plant you had hope for is yellow, wilted, and sad. But turning your brown thumb green isn't as hard as you think. With a little bit of effort and a couple of proven tricks, you'll soon have a whole colony of happy, healthy, and beautiful plants! From using coffee grounds as fertilizer to utilizing hydrogen peroxide in your medicine cabinet for root rot — there are tons of proven tricks that leafy greens love. Try these 10 out for yourself, and never kill a houseplant again!