Ada Colfax-Frank “Pa’suus” passed on July 2, 2021, in Portland, Ore., and the age of 85. She was born in Celilo Village, Ore., to Fred Colfax Jr. and Dasiy Teewee. Ada was a Yakama Nation member raised in Celilo Village. She attended school in White Swan, Wash., and Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore.