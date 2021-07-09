As Illinois eases COVID-19 school rules, teachers unions stress the need for unvaccinated kids to keep wearing masks

A first grader sits behind a partition at Kershaw Elementary School in Chicago after elementary schools reopened in March. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

Illinois is adopting new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, officials announced Friday.

“The CDC is right: vaccination is the best preventive strategy. As school board members, parents, teachers and superintendents plan for a return to in-person learning in the fall, we strongly encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue to mask,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “IDPH is proud to fully adopt school guidance issued by CDC, which is based on the latest scientific information about COVID-19.”

Unvaccinated students and school staff should wear masks indoors, per CDC guidelines released Friday, and students should remain at least 3 feet apart in classrooms, but that recommendation shouldn’t prevent schools from reopening.

The announcement comes as Illinois schools prepare to fully reopen their doors to students in the fall following a drop in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations and an increase in vaccinations, which are available to people 12 years and older.

The Illinois State Board of Education adopted a resolution in May requiring daily in-person learning for the coming school year with few exceptions for remote learning. Face masks were required in Illinois schools even as the state last month moved into phase five of its COVID-19 reopening plan that allowed for the easing of mask and social distancing recommendations at many other venues. Some Chicago-area parents have already called for masks to be optional in schools this fall.

An IDPH spokesperson said the state guidance “is intended to help administrators and local health officials select appropriate, layered prevention strategies and understand how to safely transition learning environments out of COVID-19 pandemic precautions as community transmission of COVID-19 reaches low levels or stops. For example, a school in a community with substantial or high transmission, with a low teacher, staff, or student vaccination rate, and without a screening testing program should continue to require masks for people who are not fully vaccinated and might decide that they need to continue to maximize physical distancing.”

The state is not at this time requiring COVID-19 vaccines for eligible students or teachers.

Chicago Public Schools, which plans to welcome students back Aug. 30, said in a statement it is in the process of reviewing the CDC guidance. “We are encouraged by its flexibility in recognition of the absolute necessity of providing in-person learning five days a week in the fall. After we have an opportunity to thoroughly review the guidance, we will inform the public about any potential impact on school opening guidance.”

The Chicago Teachers Union — which has pushed for stronger COVID-19 protections for students and staff throughout the pandemic — said the new guidance “triggers more questions than answers,” such as, “How, for example, will CPS address mixed messages to young children if vaccinated adults don’t wear masks? How will CPS ensure that they are not putting people’s health at risk based on complicated compliance under these new mask guidelines, rather than maintaining masks until percentages of vaccination are much higher?”

“While we support the goal of returning every student safely to in-person learning this fall, we are concerned that the vast majority of our students, both under 12 and those 12 and up eligible for shots, remain unvaccinated and vulnerable to catching and transmitting COVID-19, even as the delta variant continues to spread,” the union said in a statement. “Setting benchmarks is critical. Addressing questions about implementation is paramount.”

The union on Friday renewed its call for an 80% student vaccination benchmark . CPS has not publicly commented on the proposed target, but the district did announce this week it is turning three schools into standing vaccination sites starting next week, with plans to offer more vaccination events and mobile vaccine units in the weeks to come.

Elgin-based School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders told families and staff in a Friday note the state’s second-largest system will continue to follow “current mitigation strategies, including wearing masks” for summer programming.

“We will use this updated guidance as we develop our reopening plans for what I know will be a great 2021-22 school year,” Sanders wrote.

A state public health official said schools can decide how they will keep track of who has been vaccinated and “should communicate their strategies and any changes in plans to teachers, staff, and families, and directly to older students.”

Sarah Kaiser, a mother of three Chicago high school students, wondered how schools will handle the identification of vaccinated and unvaccinated students. She said Friday she would be willing to share a picture of her kids’ vaccination cards to prove their status when they return to school next month.

“I just want my kids back to school full time, five days a week, in the fall,” said Kaiser, a school nurse who lives in the Wrigleyville area.

Illinois teachers groups emphasized the importance of vaccinations amid Friday’s school guidance announcement. More than 54% of state residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 70% receiving at least one dose, according to Illinois data.

“I think we know where the challenges are. They’re in getting shots into kids’ arms. And really, the more we do that, the safer everybody is going to be,” Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery said. “Parents want their kids to be safe, that’s the primary thing for them when they send their kids to school. The best way for that to happen is for parents to get their kids vaccinated. If they can’t because of the age cutoff, then they’ve got to wear masks. Then we’ve got to make sure the school districts are doing all the layering — masking, distancing, ventilation, testing.”

Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin said in a statement, “This news has been highly anticipated. Our members are looking forward to the start of this school year and now we have an idea of what the year will look like, and it is based on science, which is a great comfort.”

The CDC guidelines state that students should be masked while on school buses even if masks aren’t required for them at their schools.

tswartz@tribpub.com

dpetrella@chicagotribune.com