MBS RECAP: Bigger Picture Bounce or Just Another Pre-Weekend Pause

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 8 days ago

Bonds were moderately to sharply weaker overnight and deteriorated further in the afternoon. Given the strong move to 1.25% in 10yr yields the day before, you'd be well within your right to worry about a bigger picture bounce. That said, the bond market is also well within its right to sell off 6bps in Treasuries and 3/8ths of a point in MBS on the Friday before it has to buy $120 bln of bonds and digest a new CPI in the first 2 days of the following week. In other words, we may not get a great answer about big-picture bounces or pre-weekend pauses until next Wednesday.

