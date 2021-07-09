Re: Former DAWG ...

Cancel
 8 days ago

I don’t think this 5 star would have played much anyway. I can’t imagine him not getting out of a Boot situation.

#Dawg
Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
Bat Cats roll past Diamond Dawgs

CHENEY — After two games with scant run support, Bat Cats pitcher Geo Kim celebrated an 11-4 victory over Sunflower Collegiate League co-leader Cheney. The Bat Cats (13-10) downed the other Sunflower Collegiate League-leader Hutchinson 6-5 with a ninth-inning rally. Great Bend drilled six doubles and collected 20 hits. Zane...
Re: Nothing. Amateurism is dead.

From telling top prospect to expect an avalanche of purchases of NIL merchandise once top player signs wit boosters school?. This is going to be a hot mess.
Re: KJ Henry

He weighs 271. However, he really needs to step it up. He’s had some Positive Moments, however, he hasn’t (to date) been able to consistently put Pressure on opposing QB’s. KJ redshirted his 1st season because he wasn’t ready strength wise because he had a basketball body according to him...
Happy Independence Day From Dawg Sports

America: Still the only nation on Earth in which you can watch the Georgia Bulldogs beat Auburn senseless for the eighth or ninth time and then be guaranteed the right to tell your Auburn fan neighbor about it in clear, even colorful language. That’s a good thing. Y’all have a...
Re: Recruiting

Since this has been discussed a ton on this board tell us what you know and we will fill in the rest. looks like Clemson didn't even offer. Multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track and field. Recorded a 48-1 shot put throw as a junior. 2020: Played DE with...
BONEYARD: Diamond Dawgs are built to last beyond 2021

Some opinions about Mississippi State baseball are not rooted in fact. The Bulldogs won the 2021 national championship, but this was not a senior laden team at the end of a talent cycle. Much of the nucleus of this team will return in 2022, which is great news for the Diamond Dawgs. Sure some spots have to be filled and that will prove to be difficult, but some young stars are ready for a larger role.
Dots: Where My Dawgs At?

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots. There were no Woofs over the weekend following edge Lance Holtzclaw on Friday, and Fall camp is a ways away — but still some good news on the recruiting front as 2022 4-star DL Hero Kanu announced UW in his top 10 (top 9?).
OTC 13U Dawgs claim ninth straight

HENNING — By defeating Alexandria in both games of a doubleheader Thursday at Tony Kawlewski field in Henning, the Otter Tail Central (OTC) 13U Dawgs won their ninth straight game and move to 16-4 overall. "We are playing our best baseball right now, and at a good time,” coach Ryan...
Former Diamond Dawgs Frazier, Woodruff set for MLB All-Star game

Before Mississippi State was the kings of Omaha after dogpiling at TD Ameritrade Park a week ago, Brandon Woodruff and Adam Frazier were on the team that first made a national championship appearance back in 2013. Now, both players are joining each other at the MLB All-Star game next week.
Re: Ross

Anyone have any news on Ross? I’m surprised we haven’t heard anything about his status next year. Seems strange we don’t know yet. Thought they were saying in the spring that we would know in June if he’s been cleared to play. Letterman [293]. TigerPulse: 55%. Posts: 645. Joined: 7/21/20.
Re: Welcome to Tigertown Sam!!!

Coach Rittman adds a gem!!! Her dad was a Tiger too!!!. https://theclemsoninsider.com/2021/07/14/tigers-ink-grad-transfer-from-nc-state/. Clemson Softball Head Coach John Rittman announced the addition of graduate transfer Sam Russ (Charlotte, N.C./Providence Day) to the Tigers’ 2021-22 roster on Wednesday. Russ spent the previous four seasons at NC State as an outfielder.
Ricky Williams Shoutout

Ricky pitched a gem tonight. He went 7 innings and gave up 1 unearned run against the Savannah bananas... Gave up 2 hits. Only had one BB, and one K. Induced a lot of weak fly balls and weak grounders. Lexington won 7-2, with a late inning rally. If you...
Dawgs at the Olympic Games

Georgia Magazine’s Summer 2021 issue features the now 30 members of the Georgia athletic community who have qualified to compete for 13 different nations in five sports at the Olympic and Paralympic games this summer. This is the second-largest Georgia contingent in Olympic history, trailing only the Rio 2016 field (36). The group contains current students and Franklin alumni, including multi-medal winner Allison Schmitt:
Re: Important To Be Consistent......Absolutely ---

As long as we see more of this in the next season!!!. I expect to see a much improved defense next year. But we’re living in denial if we can’t acknowledge the fact that our last few games against top opponents have been extremely disappointing on the defensive side of the ball.
Laura Harvey returns as head coach of OL Reign

Like movies, sometimes you have to run it back in sports. Today, OL Reign announced that Laura Harvey will be returning as head coach after the conclusion of the Olympics, where she is currently serving as an assistant coach with the US Women’s National Team. Sam Laity will remain as interim head coach for the club’s next four matches until Harvey returns, and will then continue on as an assistant coach. Exact terms of Harvey’s contract weren’t disclosed, but OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore told Ride of the Valkyries that depending on certain factors the length of the deal could be up to two and a half years.
2022 football recruiting rankings: Dawgs drop

The Georgia Bulldogs have fallen in the recruiting rankings following a tough month for Kirby Smart and company. Georgia lost a few five-star commitments and saw key wide receiver target Kojo Antwi commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Georgia previously held the top-ranked class of 2022, but now the Dawgs...
Interesting, cause Williams will be our #2, guaranteed.

I agree on Williams. He might have the most potential of the group as far as the whole package of hands, size, speed, and athleticism. He came on strong to end the year and I think he’ll be a star before he leaves. Ngata has plenty of potential himself, but...

