Attention Muggles: 'The illustrated Hogwart Library' collection is on sale

By Jeremy Glass
Huron Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere must be a dementor nearby, because this Hogwarts Library: The Illustrated Collection gift set just took my breath away. Featuring the work of award-winning artists like Olivia Lomenech Gill, Lisbeth Zwerger, and Emily Gravett, these three books are brought to life in a way neither Eddie Redmayn nor Johnny Depp ever could.

The Landmark

Book sales a sign of renewed life at area libraries

REGION — One of the events missing during the pandemic has been library book sales, which serve as fundraisers for many of the area libraries and Friends groups that support programs. It has also deprived book lovers of the opportunity to browse donated books for their new purchases. With many...
New Castle News

Library to host July porch sales

Summer means more outside time and the Friends of the New Castle Public Library is on board with that. During Saturdays in July, The Friends will have a porch sale to coincide with New Castle’s downtown farmers market. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the...
Moviesepicstream.com

What Happened to the Time Turner in Harry Potter?

You don’t need to go back in time to 2004 to rewatch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the franchise’s most magical, whimsical, and fun entry to date. Luckily, you can stream all the Harry Potter movies online, but the chances are that you already keep the collection as well-guarded as you would Horcruxes (if you had any reason to possess such things). But if, for example, you needed to rescue a loyal hippogriff, or save a friend from having the life sucked out of them, or do pretty much anything that requires you to undo something terrible and make life a bit easier, then time travel would come in very handy. This begs to question why the Time-Turner isn’t used again in the Harry Potter series.
hudsonvalley360.com

Claverack Library book sale in peril

CLAVERACK — The Claverack Library’s spring and fall book sales are renowned for the large tents, bake sales, roaming children and families, masses of books and happy people leaving with bags and bags of books. The sales generate nearly 10 percent of the library’s annual operating budget. This long-time tradition...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Libraries reopen print collection access on July 12

For the past 15 months, yellow caution tape has been wrapped around the book collections in all University Libraries. The tape — which is being removed July 12 — has served both as a safety measure and a condition of an emergency agreement which allowed expanded digital access to 50% (more than one million volumes) of the university’s book collection.
Sun-Journal

Rumford library to hold benefit book sale

RUMFORD — As part of Town of Rumford and EnvisionRumford’s Crazy Days, the Friends of the Rumford Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the library, 56 Rumford Ave. The cost of the books will be by donation. Book donations...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

LIBRARY MUSINGS: Book sale and great programs abound

Head Librarian Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library. Hello, everyone. I hope each of you is doing well this summer! We are having a great summer here at the library so far this year! We are so happy to be able to hold our Summer Reading Program events in person this year. While we have finished our first slate of events for the summer, we do still have more in store for you all. We will host a different guest or guests from our community each Tuesday at 4:00 PM in July to host either a story time or another fun program during that time. Here are the first two programs we have booked:
swnewsmedia.com

Library: Chaska Library book sale returns July 22-25

The Chaska Friends of the Library summer book sale returns in the plaza in front of the library during the city’s River City Days celebration. The book sale takes place 3-8 p.m., Thursday, July 22; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 23; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 24; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, July 25.
duboiscountyherald.com

Ferdinand Library Second Saturday Book Sale

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot. Masks are recommended if not fully vaccinated. Social distancing and the availability of hand sanitizer will be maintained.
the-saleroom.com

Bourne Two Day Collective Sale

Johnston (Alex Keith). A School Atlas of Physical Geography, new edition, half red Morocco, published by William Blackwood and Sons, Edinburgh, 18... Children's books, to include Edward Lear The Book of Nonsense and The Book of More Nonsense., published 1919., Judge Parry The First Book of Krabb... Lot 403. Scott...
Shoppingplainville.ma.us

Friends of Plainville Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will hold a Book Sale from July 12-16 during normal library hours in the conference room. The following genres from non-fiction will be available - Biography, Business/Financial, Religious/Inspirational, Travel & the Arts, which include art, classics, drama, music, photography, and poetry. Prices are .50 for mass-market and $1 for trade/hardcover cash only.
Shoppingasheville.com

Big Summer Book Sale at Pack Library

The Friends of Pack Library will be having its Big Summer Book Sale for two weekends in July. The sale will take place in the auditorium on the lower level of the library and will include coffee table, antique, and collectible books, music CDs, DVDs, and artwork for sale at great prices.
Canandaigua, NYMPNnow

Wood Library seeking book sale donations

Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, will accept book sale donations at the Hamlin Room door from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7. Donations need to be clean, dry, free of bugs or mold, and in a sellable condition. Boxes should measure 15-by-12-by-10 inches and weigh no more than 40 pounds. Personal containers like totes and bags will not be returned. Only five boxes at one time will be accepted.
4newsplus.com

Big Tent Book Sale Returns to the Wrightwood Library

On Saturday, July 10th from 10am to 3pm the Wrightwood Friends of the Library will be holding their Annual Big Tent Book Sale in the Wrightwood Library parking lot for the first time in 2 years. Under the tents you’ll find plenty of bargains on books, movies, and music. Fill a Jensen’s Bag for $5. Books for sale including fiction, non-fiction, children’s, science fiction, history, self-help, religion, movies, and music for a start. Also special collection of books celebrating California, the West, and our local area. These books were donated to the Wrightwood Library with topics ranging from local Wrightwood history, California art, memoirs, history, and lore, gardening, animals, local mountains and hiking, the PCT to other topics of local interest. Many of the books are one-of-a-kind, out of print, signed by authors, and unusual kinds of information. Also memorabilia from the Roy Rogers and Dale Evans family will be available for purchase. Stop by during Mountaineer Days. The Wrightwood Library is located at 6011 Pine Street (the corner of Pine and Apple St.).
The Manhattan Mercury

LIBRARY COLUMN | Introducing the middle school collection

In addition to our regular summer reading-related shenanigans, library staff members have been hard at work on another project this summer: creating the new Young Adult Middle School Books Collection. Due to sixth grade joining the local middle schools this fall, we decided to highlight books that appeal to middle schoolers as a group by creating a collection just for them. The new middle school collection has joined the rest of the young adult books on the second floor of the library, located on the shelves closest to the atrium.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More

FunKon 2021 is setting up to be one of Funko's biggest virtual conventions yet with the added in-store event and virtual Fundays. These added components have been welcoming new additions, and they have not slowed down the FunKon 2021 reveals either as we move onto Day 3. There was a nice assortment of Pops reveals with the DC Comics and Masters of the Universe dominating the announcements for the day. Starting us off first was Pokémon with new Diamond Collection versions of everyone's favorite Bulbasaur and Squirrel. Things then took a magical turn with the revels of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarves Pop, Pin, and backpack bundle. The Loungefly backpack will also get a separate release, and it's loaded with awesome detail from the beloved Disney film. Speaking of backpacks, The Proton Pack from Ghostbusters is also coming to FunKon 2021 in full size with all the details needed for your ghost-busting needs.
Bismarck Tribune

Bismarck library to hold used book sales

The Friends of the Bismarck Public Library will be selling used books outdoors on the library plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m July 23. Books will cost $1 per pound, with other items priced separately. Proceeds will benefit the programs and services of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

