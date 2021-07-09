Attention Muggles: 'The illustrated Hogwart Library' collection is on sale

On Saturday, July 10th from 10am to 3pm the Wrightwood Friends of the Library will be holding their Annual Big Tent Book Sale in the Wrightwood Library parking lot for the first time in 2 years. Under the tents you’ll find plenty of bargains on books, movies, and music. Fill a Jensen’s Bag for $5. Books for sale including fiction, non-fiction, children’s, science fiction, history, self-help, religion, movies, and music for a start. Also special collection of books celebrating California, the West, and our local area. These books were donated to the Wrightwood Library with topics ranging from local Wrightwood history, California art, memoirs, history, and lore, gardening, animals, local mountains and hiking, the PCT to other topics of local interest. Many of the books are one-of-a-kind, out of print, signed by authors, and unusual kinds of information. Also memorabilia from the Roy Rogers and Dale Evans family will be available for purchase. Stop by during Mountaineer Days. The Wrightwood Library is located at 6011 Pine Street (the corner of Pine and Apple St.).
