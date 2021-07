Two Moscow women have been arrested in Whitman County for allegedly robbing a man and firing a handgun at him. The case began early Monday morning at 3:30 when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the rest area near Rosalia on U.S. Highway 195. The alleged victim told deputies that he was traveling with two women he had just met. The man and the women were driving separate vehicles and stopped at the rest area for what he thought was going to be a “romantic encounter.” Instead, the women allegedly stole his wallet and drove off. The man followed the suspects to Cache Creek Road nearby and confronted the women. That’s when one of the females pulled out a handgun and allegedly fired a shot at him. The man then called 911.