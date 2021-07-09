Cancel
Mental Health

EDM star Alesso opens up about mental health and friendship with Avicii

By Joe Cingrana
DJ/producer Alesso recently opened up about his own experiences with mental health issues as well as his friendship and working on music with the late Avicii. "A couple of years ago I went through a difficult time mentally," Alesso tells Haute Living in a new interview. "I got everything I wanted—a career and to travel around the world—but then I noticed that if I didn’t take care of my health, all these things I wanted just became stressful to me. They were supposed to give me happiness, but they started not to because I didn’t take care of myself mentally or physically. That was scary. Your health is everything."

