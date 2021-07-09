Cancel
Netflix cancels Katherine Langford-led Cursed after one season

Primetimer
 8 days ago
Deadline reports Netflix has "quietly canceled" the King Artthur fantasy series that premiered one year ago next week, on July 17, 2020.

