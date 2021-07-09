Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight On Duck Creek Technologies, Lowers Price Target

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.16.