Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight On Duck Creek Technologies, Lowers Price Target

By Anusuya Lahiri
 8 days ago
Barclays analyst Saket Kalia reiterated an Equal Weight rating on Duck Creek Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: DCT) following the Q3 results. He reduced the price target from $49 to $43. The new price target implies a 4.3% upside at the current level. DCT beat the revenue consensus by 6.5% at $67.9...

