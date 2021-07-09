Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight On Duck Creek Technologies, Lowers Price Target

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.25 ($121.47).
