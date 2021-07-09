Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

CAIRO — Jehan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel, died in Egypt on Friday. She was 87. In recent weeks, Egyptian media press reported that she had been hospitalized and was battling cancer. Last year, she received medical treatment in the United States but was hospitalized again shortly after returning home as her condition deteriorated, her family told local newspapers. No further details about her illness were made available.

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Sadat
Person
Jehan Sadat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egyptian#Arab Spring#Cairo University#British#Muslim Brotherhood#Red Crescent#Wal Amal Society#The Islamic Group#Islamic Jihad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Egypt
Related
AdvocacyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Egypt lets journalists, activists go after US concerns

CAIRO — Egyptian authorities released three activists and three journalists Sunday after months in pre-trial detention, officials and lawyers said. The releases came after U.S. officials, among others, expressed concern over the arrests and harassment of rights advocates and critics of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government. State security prosecutors ordered...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Egypt frees several prominent activists ahead of Eid al-Adha

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Several prominent Egyptian activists and journalists were released from custody on Sunday following months of detention on charges including joining or aiding a terrorist group and spreading false news, lawyers representing them said. Egyptian authorities have in recent months released detainees ahead of major Muslim...
Middle EastBBC

Jehan Sadat: Egypt's first lady who transformed women's rights

Jehan Sadat was sitting in the stands, just a few metres away from her husband, when gunmen opened fire at a military parade in Cairo. Her life partner, Anwar - then president of Egypt - was hit by several bullets and died two hours later in hospital. It was 6 October 1981, and Jehan's decade-long spell as Egypt's first lady came to an abrupt halt.
AdvocacyBBC

Esraa Abdel Fattah: Egyptian activist released from prison

Esraa Abdel Fattah, one of the most prominent faces of the 2011 revolution in Egypt, has been released from jail. The 43-year-old activist and journalist had spent almost two years in detention after being arrested in October 2019. She had been charged with "spreading false news" and collaborating with a...
Americasinvesting.com

Martine Moise, widow of assassinated president, returns to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday for his funeral after she was treated in a Miami hospital for injuries sustained during the July 7 attack at their private residence. Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Official: Haiti’s Slain President’s Wounded Widow Returns Home

Official: Haiti’s Slain President’s Wounded Widow Returns Home. An official said the wife of Haiti’s assassinated president, Jovenel Moise, arrived home Saturday after being treated in Florida for wounds she received in the attack. Martine Moise, 47, was met at the Port-au-Prince airport by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who...
WorldSFGate

Hundreds of Jews visit contested holy site in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Jewish pilgrims visited a contested Jerusalem holy site under heavy police guard on Sunday, shortly after Muslim worshippers briefly clashed with Israeli security forces at the flashpoint shrine. No injuries were reported, but the incident again raised tensions at the hilltop compound revered by Jews...
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Syrian president sworn in for 4th term in war-torn country

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad has been sworn in for a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country. The May elections were described by the West and his opposition as illegitimate and a sham. In power since 2000, Assad’s re-election in a landslide was never in doubt. The swearing-in ceremony Saturday was held at the presidential palace. It was attended by clergymen, members of parliament, army officers. The country is still devastated by the 10-year war and sliding deeper into a worsening economic crisis. The U.N. estimates that more than 80% of Syrians live under the poverty line.
Middle Eastthelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel And The PA Are Provoking A New War On Gaza

As the Palestinian Authority (PA) loses further legitimacy, it holds tight to its occupying boss, strangely HUrting the Palestinians of both the West Bank and Gaza, using tactics which may lead to a new Israeli war on Gaza. The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, is reportedly set to...
Public Safetypersecution.org

Attackers Destroy 45 Farm Plots in Nigeria’s Plateau State

07/16/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Attackers reported to be Fulani militants attacked and destroyed 45 plots of land in the Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau State, Nigeria. The farmland belonged to about 25 families and was destroyed sometime in the late hours of July 9, 2021, or in the early hours of July 10.
Worldkmuw.org

5 Years After Attempted Coup, Journalists Look At The State Of Free Speech In Turkey

Journalists in Turkey are still feeling the effects of the crackdown that followed an attempted military coup five years ago today to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The attempt failed, but a massive campaign against Erdogan's perceived enemies followed, and journalists were swept up in the arrests and the purges. NPR's Peter Kenyon has more on how it continues to impact Turkish media.
Protestsnews8000.com

Palestinians shaken but steadfast as PA suppresses dissent

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Nearly two weeks after he was severely beaten by Palestinian security forces, Akil Awawdeh is still short of breath, still shielding his bruised chest with his hand and still haunted by the screams inside the police station. “Never in my life have I seen such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy