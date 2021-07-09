Cancel
EMA Says Heart Inflammation Likely Linked To mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines

By Vandana Singh
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has established a probable link between heart inflammation and mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). The EMA said that heart conditions myocarditis and pericarditis must be listed as possible side effects of the two mRNA vaccines. This included...

