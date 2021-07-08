Cancel
Savvy Giving by Design creates beautiful spaces for healthy recoveries

By Deanna Murphy
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt all began with a Facebook group. Interior designer Susan Wintersteen created a page, Savvy Steals, to be a place where her clients could resell furnishings that no longer fit in the new spaces she designed for them, but it quickly evolved into much more. As she saw it was becoming an engaged, interactive community, Wintersteen used the page as a platform to spur involvement in various initiatives like pizza drives, fundraisers, and thank-you efforts for first responders. The momentum inspired her to take on a project even greater: enlisting the community’s support in the redecoration of a room for a child undergoing treatment for cancer. The response was resounding; Wintersteen was immediately determined to keep at it.

