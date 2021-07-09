Cancel
A Look Into Fastenal's Debt

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) increased by 7.55% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Fastenal has. According to the Fastenal's most recent financial statement as reported on April 16, 2021, total debt is at $405.00 million, with $365.00 million in long-term debt and $40.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $333.90 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $71.10 million.

