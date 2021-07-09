Cancel
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 400 Points; Sigilon Therapeutics Shares Plummet

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 1.27% to 34,858.10 while the NASDAQ rose 0.91% to 14,691.88. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.06% to 4,366.41. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,792,440 cases with around 606,480 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,752,950 cases and 405,930 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,962,760 COVID-19 cases with 530,170 deaths. In total, there were at least 185,650,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,012,450 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

#Therapeutics#Dow#34 858 10#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Financial#The Bancorp Inc#Tbbk#Live Oak Bancshares#Headline Azz Inc#Azz#Toughbuilt Industries#Tblt#Stamps Com Inc#Stmp#Galt#Merck Co#Uuu#Sigilon Therapeutics#Sgtx
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
MarketsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from AutoNation's earnings

AutoNation will be reporting Q2 earnings on July 19. Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of $2.81. Go here to follow AutoNation stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. AutoNation releases earnings for Q2 on July 19. 10 analysts expect earnings of $2.81 per share compared to earnings...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Sells $632,652.28 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
StocksBenzinga

Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are traded lower Thursday. The stock was a WallStreetBets favorite and seems to have lost some gas since its initial run-up. After hitting an intraday low of $159.48, shares closed at $166.82. GameStop Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been sliding downwards and are nearing potential support...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Kansas City Southern Earnings Miss Views

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.41% to 34,844.89 while the NASDAQ fell 0.30% to 14,499.54. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.30% to 4,346.93. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,977,710 cases with around 608,400 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,026,820 cases and 412,530 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,262,510 COVID-19 cases with 538,940 deaths. In total, there were at least 189,024,600 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,068,770 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce $170.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.22 million. Penumbra posted sales of $105.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $462.31

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.31.
Retailamericanpeoplenews.com

Dow jumps above 35,000 as retail sales top expectations

U.S. stock indexes edged higher on Friday as the latest retail sales data topped economists’ expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 20 points, or 0.06%, jumping above 35,000. The index closed just short of that level on Monday. The S&P 500 traded near the flatline and the Nasdaq Composite ticked roughly 0.1% higher.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded lower Wednesday on continued momentum as retail traders moved the stock. Over the past five sessions, AMC's stock has moved from the $49.40 level to its most recent close of $33.43. Below is a technical look at the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings Daily...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

American Airlines Stock Breaks Downtrend: Time To Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock may be ready to rally. After finding support around the $20 level, it has broken its downtrend line. When stocks are trending lower, the bears are in charge of the market. Their sell orders overpower the bulls. When stocks are trending higher, it’s the bulls who are in charge. Their buy orders overpower the bears.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce $18.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $18.65 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude oil down over 1%, Cinedigm shares spike higher

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.04% to 34,918.42 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 14,568.88. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.30% to 4,361.05. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,947,230 cases with around 608,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,987,880 cases and 411,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,209,720 COVID-19 cases with 537,390 deaths. In total, there were at least 188,477,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,060,290 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Morgan Stanley Tops Q2 Views

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 34,856.63 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 14,645.82. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.17% to 4,366.76. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,947,230 cases with around 608,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,987,880 cases and 411,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,209,720 COVID-19 cases with 537,390 deaths. In total, there were at least 188,477,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,060,290 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

AMD And Biogen Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as investors weigh Fed Chair Powell’s comments on inflation to the Senate banking panel. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.7% to $360.52. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.15% to $349.94. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF...
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Virgin Galactic Options Traders See The Stock Crashing Further

Last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock reached toward the stars in anticipation of Sir Richard Branson riding aboard Unity 22 to the edge of the atmosphere. The hype over the successful test flight quickly diminished on Monday after the space tourism company used its elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.

