Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 400 Points; Sigilon Therapeutics Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 1.27% to 34,858.10 while the NASDAQ rose 0.91% to 14,691.88. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.06% to 4,366.41. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,792,440 cases with around 606,480 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,752,950 cases and 405,930 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,962,760 COVID-19 cases with 530,170 deaths. In total, there were at least 185,650,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,012,450 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.